Vande Bharat Train to Connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon

The long-awaited Vande Bharat train service is set to connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru, according to Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna. This comes as positive news for residents eager for enhanced connectivity.

Railway sources indicate that the service will mark improved accessibility between the two cities. In a late-night social media revelation, Somanna highlighted that the train fulfills a persistent demand by the Mangaluru region's populace.

Highlighting significant infrastructure progress, Somanna noted the electrification of the Ghat section between Sakaleshpura and Subrahmanya Road, which epitomizes the Indian Railways' push towards a green and efficient transport network. This development is set to facilitate cleaner and faster travel and paves the way for future expansions.