Left Menu

Vande Bharat Train to Connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon

The Indian Railways plans to launch a Vande Bharat train service connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru. This long-awaited service comes after the electrification of the challenging Sakaleshpura to Subrahmanya Road Ghat section, enhancing convenience and signaling infrastructure modernization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:21 IST
Vande Bharat Train to Connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The long-awaited Vande Bharat train service is set to connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru, according to Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna. This comes as positive news for residents eager for enhanced connectivity.

Railway sources indicate that the service will mark improved accessibility between the two cities. In a late-night social media revelation, Somanna highlighted that the train fulfills a persistent demand by the Mangaluru region's populace.

Highlighting significant infrastructure progress, Somanna noted the electrification of the Ghat section between Sakaleshpura and Subrahmanya Road, which epitomizes the Indian Railways' push towards a green and efficient transport network. This development is set to facilitate cleaner and faster travel and paves the way for future expansions.

TRENDING

1
Meta's AI Power Move: Acquires Singapore's Manus for Over $2 Billion

Meta's AI Power Move: Acquires Singapore's Manus for Over $2 Billion

 United States
2
U.S. Troops in Ukraine: A New Security Dialogue

U.S. Troops in Ukraine: A New Security Dialogue

 Ukraine
3
Political Tensions Flare: Congress MP and Amit Shah Clash Over Infiltrators

Political Tensions Flare: Congress MP and Amit Shah Clash Over Infiltrators

 India
4
Adani Group Refutes Telecom Cartel Allegations at Navi Mumbai Airport

Adani Group Refutes Telecom Cartel Allegations at Navi Mumbai Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025