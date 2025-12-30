Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Boosts Security for Festive Night Travel

Kolkata Metro is taking extensive security measures at key stations, including Esplanade and Park Street, for New Year's Eve. Additional RPF personnel, quick response teams, and real-time CCTV monitoring will be in place. Eight extra services will run to accommodate the festive rush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:08 IST
Kolkata Metro Boosts Security for Festive Night Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As New Year's Eve approaches, Kolkata Metro has announced plans to bolster security measures at several key stations within the North-South corridor. The steps aim to offer passengers a safe and seamless travel experience during the festive night.

Additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be deployed extensively, focusing particularly on stations such as Esplanade, Park Street, and Maidan. The strategic deployment includes quick response teams and CCTV monitoring to handle emergencies efficiently. Emphasizing passenger safety, special measures will ensure controlled crowd management.

Park Street station, expected to be the focal point of celebrations, will feature queue managers and loud hailers to maintain order. Adequate RPF personnel will assist commuters. Furthermore, an extra eight services will operate to meet increased demand, allowing smoother travel after 9.40 pm.

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Metro Boosts Security for Festive Night Travel

Kolkata Metro Boosts Security for Festive Night Travel

 India
2
Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident

Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incide...

 India
3
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
4
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025