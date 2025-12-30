Kolkata Metro Boosts Security for Festive Night Travel

As New Year's Eve approaches, Kolkata Metro has announced plans to bolster security measures at several key stations within the North-South corridor. The steps aim to offer passengers a safe and seamless travel experience during the festive night.

Additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be deployed extensively, focusing particularly on stations such as Esplanade, Park Street, and Maidan. The strategic deployment includes quick response teams and CCTV monitoring to handle emergencies efficiently. Emphasizing passenger safety, special measures will ensure controlled crowd management.

Park Street station, expected to be the focal point of celebrations, will feature queue managers and loud hailers to maintain order. Adequate RPF personnel will assist commuters. Furthermore, an extra eight services will operate to meet increased demand, allowing smoother travel after 9.40 pm.