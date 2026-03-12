LPG Crisis Sparks Economic Alarms: Punjab Assembly Takes a Stand

The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution criticizing the Centre's foreign policy as a failure, linking it to the nationwide LPG shortage and rising gas prices.

Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak moved the resolution, which garnered support from both treasury and opposition benches while highlighting economic crises and increased financial pressure on citizens.

Ministers cited West Asian conflicts as exacerbating factors and criticized the BJP-led government for diplomatic failings, urging immediate action to prevent further economic damage.