LPG Crisis Sparks Economic Alarms: Punjab Assembly Takes a Stand
The Punjab Assembly blamed the Centre's foreign policy for an LPG shortage, citing rising prices and economic strain. The ongoing West Asian conflict is exacerbating the crisis. Ministers criticized foreign policy flaws, highlighting the economic impact on citizens and industries, urging resolution before further damage occurs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution criticizing the Centre's foreign policy as a failure, linking it to the nationwide LPG shortage and rising gas prices.
Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak moved the resolution, which garnered support from both treasury and opposition benches while highlighting economic crises and increased financial pressure on citizens.
Ministers cited West Asian conflicts as exacerbating factors and criticized the BJP-led government for diplomatic failings, urging immediate action to prevent further economic damage.