Standoff Over TSA Funding Disrupts Spring Break Travel
Senate Democrats' attempt to fund the TSA failed as Republicans demand funding for the entire Homeland Security Department. TSA staff shortages are disrupting airport operations and affecting travel during the busy spring season. Both parties blame each other amid escalating pressure on airport security systems.
Senate Democrats' bid to secure funding for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was blocked on Thursday as Republican lawmakers insist on approving financial support for the entire Homeland Security Department. Another procedural vote on comprehensive funding is expected, though previous efforts have failed, largely due to Republican objections, including that of Senator Bernie Moreno, to separately fund the TSA.
TSA officer absences have raised alarms at major airports, sparking concern for airlines during the bustling spring break travel period. Both political factions continue to blame each other for the impasse; Democrats accuse Republicans of taking the TSA funding hostage, while Republicans accuse Democrats of political grandstanding and neglecting the Department of Homeland Security's comprehensive funding.
Failure to reach consensus on immigration reforms led to a funding lapse for the Department of Homeland Security on February 13. As a result, over 300 TSA officers have left their posts since the shutdown began. Airports, including Philadelphia's, are closing checkpoints amid growing staffing shortages, compounding travel disruptions as some U.S. airports report two-hour security delays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
