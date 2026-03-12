India and Chile Set to Strengthen Ties Across Multiple Sectors
India and Chile have pledged to enhance collaboration in trade, investment, health, technology, and other areas. India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, attended the inauguration of Chile's new president, emphasizing a commitment to a strong bilateral partnership and ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive economic agreement.
India and Chile have announced plans to deepen their cooperation across several key sectors including trade, investment, and health. This development follows the visit of India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, to Chile between March 10 and 12, where he attended President Jose Antonio Kast Rist's inauguration ceremony.
During his visit, Singh held discussions with both the newly elected President Kast and outgoing President Gabriel Boric Font. The agenda focused on expanding ties in essential areas such as science, technology, mining, and agriculture. The two nations expressed contentment with ongoing talks about a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
Conversations also explored diversification into emerging fields like digital public infrastructure, innovation, and green energy. India's commitment to reinforcing its partnership with Chile was reiterated, emphasizing collaboration in trade and development cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
