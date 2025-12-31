Left Menu

U and I Resources: Expanding Creative Horizons Globally

U and I Resources Pvt. Ltd., a Surat-based brand consulting agency, has ventured into the U.S., marking its international expansion. Known for transforming homegrown businesses into national brands in India, the agency offers a comprehensive range of services, emphasizing strategic brand building. This move highlights India's regional creative powerhouses in the global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

U and I Resources Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Surat, India, has strategically expanded its operations to the United States, furthering its reputation as a comprehensive brand consulting and creative services agency. Known for transforming local businesses into national brands across India, their expansion emphasizes their global potential.

Celebrated for their transformation-oriented approach, U and I Resources offers a range of services including brand strategy, communication design, and digital marketing. This multidimensional approach continues to attract significant interest from large corporations seeking strategic brand building, demonstrating the shift towards regional agencies outside traditional metropolitan areas.

With five new international clients and multiple awards for brand consulting excellence, U and I Resources positions itself as a formidable player on the global stage. The agency's expansion into the U.S. signifies a major milestone and reinforces the potential of regional creative teams in contributing to global brand strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

