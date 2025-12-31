Rajasthan's Gig Workers: A Call for Action
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged the state to implement the Rajasthan Gig Workers Act, 2023, citing the struggles of gig workers forced to strike due to lack of social security. He called on the government to draft rules urgently and encouraged nationwide legislative action.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for the immediate implementation of the Rajasthan Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act, 2023. Gehlot accused the state government of neglecting gig workers' needs, leading to strikes that coincide with peak demand periods like the New Year.
Gehlot highlighted that many gig workers, such as delivery partners, rely on day-to-day earnings, making their protest a result of economic hardship, not choice. He recounted discussions during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where workers expressed their concerns to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which led to the creation of India's first gig workers' social security law.
He criticized the BJP-led state government for its failure to implement the historic law, demanding urgent rule framing. He noted that Karnataka had passed similar legislation and called for nationwide protections to prevent worker exploitation and ensure fair conditions in the growing platform economy.
