Punjab's Bold Anti-Drone Initiative: Securing Borders with Advanced Technology

The Punjab government has requested Rs 175 crore from the Centre to acquire 17 anti-drone systems next fiscal year, according to DGP Gaurav Yadav. This move follows the installation of three systems in border areas, with six more imminent.

Emphasizing technology integration, Yadav revealed plans to employ two advanced software solutions to address organized crime. The updated Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS) will enhance voice analysis and integrate facial recognition for effective crime fighting. Organized crime information software version 2.0 will also play a key role.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force is set for modernization, with new offices opening in Ludhiana, Ferozepur, and Jalandhar by March. Additionally, a new ultra-modern control system in Mohali and improved surveillance methods bolster Punjab's security framework.