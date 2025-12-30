Left Menu

Tourism Boom Hits Rajasthan Ahead of New Year

Rajasthan experiences a surge in tourist numbers as the New Year approaches, with cities like Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and Udaipur reporting record visitors. Hotels and resorts are fully booked, and room rates have soared. The state has taken measures to manage the increased traffic and ensure safety.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Rajasthan is witnessing an unprecedented influx of tourists ahead of the New Year, with popular destinations like Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Ranthambore, and Udaipur at the center of this surge. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Ranthambore, highlighting the region's popularity.

Tourism hotspots such as the Sonar Fort, Pichola Lake, and Amer Palace are seeing increased footfall, with accommodations booked to capacity and tariffs skyrocketing. Tourists like Pramod Chaudhary, who paid $10,000 for a room, testify to the rising costs driven by demand.

The state has rolled out initiatives to handle traffic and ensure safety, including issuing pink slips warning against drunk driving. Meanwhile, celebratory events, DJ parties, and cultural shows are being organized as the tourism sector thrives.

