Tourism Boom Hits Rajasthan Ahead of New Year

Rajasthan is witnessing an unprecedented influx of tourists ahead of the New Year, with popular destinations like Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Ranthambore, and Udaipur at the center of this surge. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Ranthambore, highlighting the region's popularity.

Tourism hotspots such as the Sonar Fort, Pichola Lake, and Amer Palace are seeing increased footfall, with accommodations booked to capacity and tariffs skyrocketing. Tourists like Pramod Chaudhary, who paid $10,000 for a room, testify to the rising costs driven by demand.

The state has rolled out initiatives to handle traffic and ensure safety, including issuing pink slips warning against drunk driving. Meanwhile, celebratory events, DJ parties, and cultural shows are being organized as the tourism sector thrives.

