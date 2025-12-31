DGFT Unveils New Measures to Boost Export Efficiency by 2025

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a wing of the commerce ministry, has introduced a slate of measures aimed at empowering exporters and enhancing the ease of conducting business.

Among the initiatives are policy adjustments anticipated in 2025, including the Diamond Imprest Authorization and extensions to the free import policy for crucial pulses to regulate domestic markets.

Additional changes involve regulatory upgrades for synthetic knitted fabrics, urea, platinum, areca nut, agro-products, and sensitive food commodities, alongside restored RoDTEP benefits aimed at improving service efficiency and simplifying trade processes.