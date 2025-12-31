Left Menu

DGFT Unveils New Measures to Boost Export Efficiency by 2025

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has announced a series of initiatives to enhance trade facilitation and ease business operations by 2025. These include measures like the Diamond Imprest Authorization, changes in import-export policies, and restoration of RoDTEP benefits for exporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:27 IST
DGFT Unveils New Measures to Boost Export Efficiency by 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a wing of the commerce ministry, has introduced a slate of measures aimed at empowering exporters and enhancing the ease of conducting business.

Among the initiatives are policy adjustments anticipated in 2025, including the Diamond Imprest Authorization and extensions to the free import policy for crucial pulses to regulate domestic markets.

Additional changes involve regulatory upgrades for synthetic knitted fabrics, urea, platinum, areca nut, agro-products, and sensitive food commodities, alongside restored RoDTEP benefits aimed at improving service efficiency and simplifying trade processes.

TRENDING

1
Adani Green Energy Advances Renewable Projects in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy Advances Renewable Projects in Gujarat

 India
2
DGFT Unveils New Measures to Boost Export Efficiency by 2025

DGFT Unveils New Measures to Boost Export Efficiency by 2025

 India
3
India's Fertilizer Subsidy: A Crucial Fiscal Commitment Amid Global Challenges

India's Fertilizer Subsidy: A Crucial Fiscal Commitment Amid Global Challeng...

 India
4
Governor Gehlot's New Year Message: Unity and Prosperity for 2026

Governor Gehlot's New Year Message: Unity and Prosperity for 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025