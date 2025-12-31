Left Menu

Ziraat Bank Poised to Enter Syrian Market

Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank aims to start banking in Syria, coordinating with its central bank. CEO Alpaslan Cakar confirmed talks with Syrian banks for correspondent relationships and possible partnerships. The Syrian Central Bank has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:12 IST
Ziraat Bank Poised to Enter Syrian Market
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ziraat Bank, a Turkish state-owned financial institution, has announced its plans to initiate banking operations in Syria. This strategic move aims at broadening the bank's market reach amidst ongoing discussions with the Syrian Central Bank.

According to Chief Executive Alpaslan Cakar, the bank has already submitted its proposal to commence these operations and is actively monitoring the situation alongside relevant authorities. The focus is on establishing solid liaisons with existing Syrian banks to fortify correspondent banking relations and explore collaboration opportunities.

Despite Ziraat Bank's enthusiasm, there has been no immediate feedback from the Syrian Central Bank or its Governor Abdelkader Husrieh regarding this potential market entry, as reported by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: A Boon or a Blow?

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: A Boon or a Blow?

 Bulgaria
2
Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

 India
3
Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

 India
4
Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

 Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025