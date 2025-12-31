Left Menu

Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue: Strengthening Alliances for a Prosperous Future

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is visiting China for the 7th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Beijing. The high-level meeting will explore bilateral cooperation, regional peace, and mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, reflecting a commitment to strengthening the partnership between both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:12 IST
Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue: Strengthening Alliances for a Prosperous Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 31 (PTI) — Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to visit China this week, where he will co-chair the seventh round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Beijing on January 4.

This visit is at the invitation of China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, and constitutes the highest consultative mechanism between the two nations. It is expected to review and enhance the bilateral cooperation while also focusing on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The dialogue will also include the launch of initiatives and activities commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026, reinforcing the countries' commitment to broadening their strategic partnership and ensuring regional stability and sustainable development.

TRENDING

1
Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

 India
2
Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

 India
3
Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

 Vietnam
4
Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Mini Bangladesh' Allegations in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025