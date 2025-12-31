Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue: Strengthening Alliances for a Prosperous Future

Islamabad, Dec 31 (PTI) — Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to visit China this week, where he will co-chair the seventh round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Beijing on January 4.

This visit is at the invitation of China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, and constitutes the highest consultative mechanism between the two nations. It is expected to review and enhance the bilateral cooperation while also focusing on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The dialogue will also include the launch of initiatives and activities commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026, reinforcing the countries' commitment to broadening their strategic partnership and ensuring regional stability and sustainable development.