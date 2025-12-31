Blizzard Besieges Poland: Massive Traffic Snarls on S7 Route

Heavy snowfall in Poland resulted in severe traffic disruptions on the S7 motorway connecting Warsaw to the Baltic port city of Gdansk. According to police, long tailbacks stretching up to 20 kilometers occurred during the night.

Police spokesperson Tomasz Markowski from Olsztyn reported that the chaos started after 4 p.m. when trucks struggled with the slopes, leading to the extensive jams. By early Wednesday morning, traffic had started moving again.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Stanislaw Bukowiec confirmed no injuries during the road crisis. Furthermore, Ostroda police assisted stranded drivers with hot drinks provided by the city hall. The state news agency PAP stated minor disruptions also affected rail and air services, which returned to normal later.

