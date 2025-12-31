Left Menu

Blizzard Besieges Poland: Massive Traffic Snarls on S7 Route

Heavy snowfall in Poland caused extensive traffic jams on the S7 motorway between Warsaw and Gdansk. The snowstorm left hundreds trapped in freezing conditions. Authorities worked overnight to restore traffic flow. Minor disruptions also occurred in the rail and air transport sectors, but services resumed quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:33 IST
Blizzard Besieges Poland: Massive Traffic Snarls on S7 Route
  • Country:
  • Poland

Heavy snowfall in Poland resulted in severe traffic disruptions on the S7 motorway connecting Warsaw to the Baltic port city of Gdansk. According to police, long tailbacks stretching up to 20 kilometers occurred during the night.

Police spokesperson Tomasz Markowski from Olsztyn reported that the chaos started after 4 p.m. when trucks struggled with the slopes, leading to the extensive jams. By early Wednesday morning, traffic had started moving again.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Stanislaw Bukowiec confirmed no injuries during the road crisis. Furthermore, Ostroda police assisted stranded drivers with hot drinks provided by the city hall. The state news agency PAP stated minor disruptions also affected rail and air services, which returned to normal later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Economy's Resilience: A Financial Stability Overview

Indian Economy's Resilience: A Financial Stability Overview

 India
2
Odisha's NH-326 Transformation: Boosting Connectivity

Odisha's NH-326 Transformation: Boosting Connectivity

 India
3
Northeast Students Demand Justice for Anjel Chakma

Northeast Students Demand Justice for Anjel Chakma

 India
4
Major Crackdown on Terror Networks Sparks Safety Reforms in Kathua

Major Crackdown on Terror Networks Sparks Safety Reforms in Kathua

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025