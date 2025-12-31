Roller Coaster Year Ends with Precious Metals Selloff, Market Resilience Amid AI Frenzy

In a dramatic end to a tumultuous year, precious metals witnessed a last-minute selloff as investors opted to cash in on significant gains realized in gold, silver, and platinum. This strategic move occurred despite stocks achieving their best year since the pre-pandemic era.

Silver prices in London recoiled by nearly 6% following an astonishing 150% surge this year. Meanwhile, gold dipped by 1%, and a sharp 8% decline in platinum added to the volatility. European share markets maintained near record highs, showcasing a remarkable performance.

MSCI's global stock index remained largely flat as investors assessed the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes, highlighting divisions over U.S. interest rates. The AI boom and favorable economic policies propelled a $15 trillion rally in world stocks, signifying a 21% increase for the year.