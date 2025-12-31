E-Rickshaw Driver's Fiery Protest: Battery Woes Ignite Showroom Drama

In a dramatic incident in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, an e-rickshaw driver identified as Mohan set fire to his vehicle outside a Bajaj showroom, protesting alleged unresolved battery issues. The incident, which unfolded on a busy Monday, was captured on video and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Mohan, frustrated by what he claimed were persistent battery problems with his e-rickshaw, took the drastic step of pouring petrol over his vehicle and igniting it. This act of protest sent waves of panic among bystanders, although fortunately, no major accidents occurred as a result.

Harish Bhandari, the in-charge of the Bajaj showroom, countered Mohan's claims, stating that the e-rickshaw had been thoroughly checked and had already covered 60 km without incident. Bhandari noted that Mohan had been pressuring for a replacement for the past 15 days, citing low range, which the showroom deemed unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)