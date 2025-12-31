Left Menu

E-Rickshaw Driver's Fiery Protest: Battery Woes Ignite Showroom Drama

In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, an e-rickshaw driver named Mohan set his vehicle ablaze outside a Bajaj showroom after unresolved battery issues. Despite repeated complaints about battery performance, no resolution was provided. The incident captured on video quickly went viral, though no injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:22 IST
  • India

In a dramatic incident in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, an e-rickshaw driver identified as Mohan set fire to his vehicle outside a Bajaj showroom, protesting alleged unresolved battery issues. The incident, which unfolded on a busy Monday, was captured on video and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Mohan, frustrated by what he claimed were persistent battery problems with his e-rickshaw, took the drastic step of pouring petrol over his vehicle and igniting it. This act of protest sent waves of panic among bystanders, although fortunately, no major accidents occurred as a result.

Harish Bhandari, the in-charge of the Bajaj showroom, countered Mohan's claims, stating that the e-rickshaw had been thoroughly checked and had already covered 60 km without incident. Bhandari noted that Mohan had been pressuring for a replacement for the past 15 days, citing low range, which the showroom deemed unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

