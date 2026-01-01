U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Sector

In a bold move on Wednesday, the U.S. intensified its sanctions against the Venezuelan oil sector. Four firms and four tankers, accused of supporting President Nicolás Maduro's government, have been sanctioned as part of an ongoing pressure strategy by the Trump administration.

These sanctions, declared by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, aim to restrict the firms' financial reach. The ships targeted include Nord Star, Lunar Tide, Rosalind, and Della, along with their respective ownership companies. This development is an extension of President Trump's efforts to destabilize the Maduro regime, which he deems illegitimate.

Amid escalating tensions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the commitment to obstruct the regime's financial gains, linking Venezuela's oil exports to illicit drug trafficking operations. The recent measures are proposed as a strategy to cripple Maduro's economic resources while discouraging other nations from engaging with these entities.