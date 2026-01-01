Sreekumar G Pillai Takes Helm at IGCAR: A New Era for Nuclear Research

Sreekumar G Pillai has officially assumed the role of director at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam, after the retirement of C G Karhadkar on December 31, 2025.

The leadership shift signifies a renewed focus on cutting-edge nuclear research, which aligns with the country's broader atomic energy initiatives.

Pillai's extensive career at BARC, spanning 35 years, equips him with invaluable experience in fuel reprocessing and nuclear project management, vital for steering IGCAR towards its future goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)