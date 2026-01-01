Sreekumar G Pillai Takes Helm at IGCAR: A New Era for Nuclear Research
Sreekumar G Pillai has been appointed as the new director of IGCAR, Kalpakkam, succeeding C G Karhadkar. With over three decades of experience at BARC, Pillai's expertise in nuclear research and management will bolster IGCAR's focus on advanced nuclear projects aligned with India's atomic energy goals.
Updated: 01-01-2026 14:31 IST
Sreekumar G Pillai has officially assumed the role of director at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam, after the retirement of C G Karhadkar on December 31, 2025.
The leadership shift signifies a renewed focus on cutting-edge nuclear research, which aligns with the country's broader atomic energy initiatives.
Pillai's extensive career at BARC, spanning 35 years, equips him with invaluable experience in fuel reprocessing and nuclear project management, vital for steering IGCAR towards its future goals.
