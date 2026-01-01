Kharge Calls for New Year Movement to Safeguard Democracy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended New Year greetings, urging for a mass movement to protect fundamental rights including work, voting, and dignity.

Kharge emphasized the significance of safeguarding the Constitution and democratic values, while advocating for societal empowerment and harmony.

He also criticized the BJP-led NDA government, alleging it misgoverned the nation, detailing the important issues such as the repeal of MGNREGA and rising unemployment.