Kharge Calls for New Year Movement to Safeguard Democracy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended New Year greetings, emphasizing the need for a mass movement to defend rights such as work, voting, and dignity. He highlighted the importance of protecting democratic values and empowering citizens, while criticizing the BJP-led government for alleged misgovernance and targeting key issues in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended New Year greetings, urging for a mass movement to protect fundamental rights including work, voting, and dignity.

Kharge emphasized the significance of safeguarding the Constitution and democratic values, while advocating for societal empowerment and harmony.

He also criticized the BJP-led NDA government, alleging it misgoverned the nation, detailing the important issues such as the repeal of MGNREGA and rising unemployment.

