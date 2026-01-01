Karnataka's New Year Celebrations: Safe and Secure

Karnataka celebrated the New Year peacefully, with Home Minister G Parameshwara asserting there were no major incidents across the state. Speaking on Thursday, he emphasized the responsible way people welcomed 2023, noting that in Bengaluru alone, between seven to eight lakh revelers participated, all under heavy police surveillance.

For the celebrations, 20,000 police officers were stationed in Bengaluru to ensure public safety, marking the largest deployment of its kind. Parameshwara personally monitored the festivities from a command center. Despite preventive measures, a video surfaced showing illegal substances being thrown into a Belagavi prison, which raised concerns.

Addressing other security issues, Parameshwara discussed rising robbery cases and the murder case stemming from an inter-caste marriage in Hubballi. Enhanced efforts within the police force, including promotions and modernisation of Rs 350 crore, aim to reinforce law enforcement efficiency in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)