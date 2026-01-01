Bulgaria Adopts the Euro Amid Public Skepticism: A New Year, A New Currency

Bulgaria is set to adopt the euro on New Year's Day, joining the euro currency union and deepening its ties with Western Europe. This move aims to boost cross-border trade and investment. However, public skepticism persists, with concerns about inflation and national economic sovereignty.

As the country transitions to the euro, price tags and bank accounts are displaying both currencies, with the fixed exchange rate set for conversion. While people can still use levs briefly, euros will soon dominate transactions. Companies stand to save significantly on currency exchange, benefiting from a seamless economic integration with the rest of the eurozone.

Skepticism remains high among Bulgarians, with more than half opposing the single currency. Many fear inflation and the loss of national identity. However, past experiences in other countries suggest a transient inflation bump, with public opinion often shifting positively post-adoption. The euro promises a unified market, but institutional trust remains a hurdle for Bulgaria.