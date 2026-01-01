Left Menu

Arrests Made in Shocking Assault Case in Maharashtra's Beed

Two men have been arrested in Maharashtra's Beed district for allegedly raping two young girls from migrant laborer families. The accused threatened the minors to silence them, but the courageous act of one victim led to police action. The families are being supported by government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:04 IST
Arrests Made in Shocking Assault Case in Maharashtra's Beed
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have arrested two men in connection with the shocking sexual assault of two young girls from a migrant laborer community, as confirmed by local police sources.

The disturbing incident occurred amidst the sugarcane harvesting season, drawing attention to the precarious conditions faced by migrant workers in the region. The alleged perpetrators, Ganesh Rajebhau Ghatul, a grocery store owner, and Ashok Bhaskar Pawar, a tractor driver, reportedly attacked the 13 and 14-year-old victims within the vicinity of a cotton field.

Despite threats of violence, one brave survivor disclosed the gruesome crime to her father, leading to police involvement. The subsequent revelation by the second victim prompted swift action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Support mechanisms for the affected families are being deployed, ensuring justice and assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Tradition

India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Traditi...

 Pakistan
2
Minister's Verbal Slip Amid Water Crisis Spurs Political Backlash

Minister's Verbal Slip Amid Water Crisis Spurs Political Backlash

 India
3

Revamped Tax Measures for Pan Masala: A Step Towards Transparency

 India
4
Delhi Police's Operation Vishwas Successfully Recovers 711 Mobiles

Delhi Police's Operation Vishwas Successfully Recovers 711 Mobiles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026