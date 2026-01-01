Arrests Made in Shocking Assault Case in Maharashtra's Beed

Authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have arrested two men in connection with the shocking sexual assault of two young girls from a migrant laborer community, as confirmed by local police sources.

The disturbing incident occurred amidst the sugarcane harvesting season, drawing attention to the precarious conditions faced by migrant workers in the region. The alleged perpetrators, Ganesh Rajebhau Ghatul, a grocery store owner, and Ashok Bhaskar Pawar, a tractor driver, reportedly attacked the 13 and 14-year-old victims within the vicinity of a cotton field.

Despite threats of violence, one brave survivor disclosed the gruesome crime to her father, leading to police involvement. The subsequent revelation by the second victim prompted swift action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Support mechanisms for the affected families are being deployed, ensuring justice and assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)