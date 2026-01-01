India's Ambitious Leap into Space: Gaganyaan and Beyond

Building on the historic journey of Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station, India is set to embark on its own human spaceflight ambitions with the imminent launch of the uncrewed Gaganyaan mission later this year.

Highlighting private sector participation, companies such as Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos are preparing to launch satellites on domestically developed rockets, aiming for prominence in the small satellite launch market.

The upcoming years will witness various launches including a fully Hindustan Aeronautics-built Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, anticipated advancements in quantum technologies, and a focus on reducing launch costs, solidifying India's global position in space technology.

