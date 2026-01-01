Left Menu

India's Ambitious Leap into Space: Gaganyaan and Beyond

India is poised to advance its presence in space with the uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, various satellite launches, and significant technological innovations planned in the upcoming years. Key players like ISRO, Skyroot Aerospace, and Agnikul Cosmos are pivotal in this journey, marking a new era in the Indian space sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Building on the historic journey of Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station, India is set to embark on its own human spaceflight ambitions with the imminent launch of the uncrewed Gaganyaan mission later this year.

Highlighting private sector participation, companies such as Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos are preparing to launch satellites on domestically developed rockets, aiming for prominence in the small satellite launch market.

The upcoming years will witness various launches including a fully Hindustan Aeronautics-built Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, anticipated advancements in quantum technologies, and a focus on reducing launch costs, solidifying India's global position in space technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

