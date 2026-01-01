Ashok Leyland Drives Sales Growth With 27% Increase

Ashok Leyland, a leading name in the commercial vehicle sector, announced a substantial 27% increase in total sales last month. This marks a rise to 21,533 units from 16,957 units in December 2024.

The company reported a 26% boost in domestic sales, reaching 19,855 units compared to the previous year's 15,713 units. This growth reflects an uptick in demand across the sector.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales surged by 29% to 13,553 units, while light commercial vehicles saw a notable rise to 6,302 units from 5,225 units, showcasing strong market performance.