Assam Leads with 8th Pay Commission Initiative

Assam is poised to make history as the first state in India to establish the 8th Pay Commission, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. This decisive move aims to revise the pay structure of state employees following the central government's recent establishment of a similar commission.

Former additional chief secretary Subhas Das will chair the newly-formed commission, which marks a significant initiative in progressive governance aimed at employee welfare. This development was confirmed during Sarma's interaction with the media.

The Assam government last formed a pay commission in 2015 and now takes a pioneering step that aligns with the central 8th Pay Commission provisions, scheduled to be adopted nationwide from January 1, 2026.