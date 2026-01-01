Punjab's PACE Programme Boosts Student Success in Competitive Exams

The Punjab government has taken a significant step to enhance educational opportunities by training over 1,700 government school students for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET. The initiative is part of the Punjab Academic Coaching for Excellence (PACE) programme, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced Thursday.

Under the PACE programme, 1,728 students participated in winter residential coaching camps across three centres: Bathinda, Ludhiana, and SAS Nagar in Mohali. These camps aim to prepare students for prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, and AIIMS.

Harjot Singh Bains noted that the initiative aligns with the government's efforts to ensure students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds have access to quality education. The programme, supported by coaching institutions such as Physics Wallah, Vidya Mandir, and Avanti Fellows, includes classroom instruction, problem-solving, and mentorship. This initiative has reportedly improved student performance, with significant numbers clearing competitive exams.

