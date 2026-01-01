Left Menu

PM Modi to Inaugurate Vibrant Gateway to Kutch and Saurashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in January 2026, focusing on economic and cultural opportunities in Kutch and Saurashtra. Attendees from 21 countries are expected, with planned investments and B2B meetings highlighting regional strengths and market potential.

Updated: 01-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, aiming to spotlight the Kutch and Saurashtra regions' burgeoning economic, industrial, and cultural landscape. The conference will be held on January 11 and 12 at Marwadi University in Rajkot.

The event has already garnered the attention of over 6,000 registrants, including delegates and business leaders from 21 different nations, reinforcing its significance as a global platform. The conference is designed to highlight regional strengths and attract new investments while providing global market access for local products.

Organized by the state government, this is one of a series of regional conferences preceding the 11th Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2027. Among planned activities are B2B and B2G meetings, and a captivating exhibition spread over 26,400 square meters. This initiative aims to harness the region's potential, drawing attention to its international appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

