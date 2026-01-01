Left Menu

Anthony Joshua's Miraculous Survival: A Tale of Loss and Fortitude

British boxer Anthony Joshua survives a deadly crash in Nigeria while two of his associates tragically lose their lives. Recovering in Lagos, Joshua pays respects to his lost friends. His promoter confirms his release from the hospital, highlighting his strong connection to Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

British boxing icon Anthony Joshua finds himself in the throes of a personal tragedy as he recovers from injuries sustained in a horrific vehicle accident in Nigeria. The former heavyweight champion survived the crash that claimed the lives of his two associates, Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Having been discharged from a Lagos hospital after being deemed fit to recover at home, Joshua took time to pay his respects to his fallen friends. The emotional visit to the morgue underscored the deep bond he shared with Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, a close trainer.

Joshua's promoter, Matchroom Boxing, confirmed his release, noting he would stay in Nigeria for a few days. The boxer, who has strong familial ties to Nigeria and spent part of his childhood attending school there, now focuses on recovery while reflecting on the profound loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

