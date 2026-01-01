Chhattisgarh's Leap Forward: Transformative Infrastructure and Energy Boost

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh announced significant progress on long-pending infrastructure and energy projects now being completed through the IT-based platform, PRAGATI.

PRAGATI, meaning Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, provides real-time monitoring of major government initiatives, highlighting the Union government's commitment to accountability and decisive governance.

In Chhattisgarh, it has notably accelerated the modernization of the Bhilai Steel Plant and the NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Project, boosting industrial growth and ensuring a reliable energy supply, thus aiding India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and positioning the state as a key player in India's energy and steel sectors.