Chhattisgarh's Leap Forward: Transformative Infrastructure and Energy Boost

The PRAGATI platform, an ICT-based system, drives proactive governance and time-bound implementation. In Chhattisgarh, it has expedited crucial infrastructure and energy projects like Bhilai Steel Plant's modernization and the NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Project, enhancing industrial growth, employment, and energy security. This aligns with India's development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh announced significant progress on long-pending infrastructure and energy projects now being completed through the IT-based platform, PRAGATI.

PRAGATI, meaning Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, provides real-time monitoring of major government initiatives, highlighting the Union government's commitment to accountability and decisive governance.

In Chhattisgarh, it has notably accelerated the modernization of the Bhilai Steel Plant and the NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Project, boosting industrial growth and ensuring a reliable energy supply, thus aiding India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and positioning the state as a key player in India's energy and steel sectors.

