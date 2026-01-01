Left Menu

India's Defence Revamp: Modernization Milestones of 2025

The Indian Defence Ministry has made significant advancements towards modernizing the armed forces by implementing reforms and signing capital contracts worth Rs 1.82 lakh crore. With an emphasis on indigenization, jointness, and self-reliance, these initiatives aim to enhance the country's defence capabilities and readiness for future challenges.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a substantial move towards modernizing its armed forces, the Indian Defence Ministry has signed capital contracts amounting to Rs 1.82 lakh crore by December 2025. This development marks a significant stride in the nation's defence capabilities.

The Defence Acquisition Council has sanctioned capital acquisition proposals exceeding Rs 3.84 lakh crore since January 2025. These efforts are aimed at boosting indigenization and enhancing the country's defence readiness.

Under the bold leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the year 2025 has been dubbed the 'Year of Reforms'. Comprehensive measures, including reforms in acquisition procedure and increased private sector participation, are part of a broader agenda to establish a modern and integrated defence ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

