Delhi High Court Guards Pawan Kalyan's Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court has restrained websites from using Pawan Kalyan's image, likeness, or identity for commercial purposes without consent. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora underscored the potential irreparable injury to Kalyan, emphasizing the importance of personality rights for public figures like Kalyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:17 IST
The Delhi High Court has stepped in to safeguard the personality rights of renowned actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The court has banned several online platforms from exploiting Kalyan's name or image commercially without his authorization, citing potential irreparable harm to his reputation.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued the order in response to a plea from Kalyan, barring 14 entities, including e-commerce sites, from using artificial intelligence to recreate Kalyan's persona until further hearings. The court noted that Kalyan's identity was being used to sell merchandise without his consent.

The court also instructed social media accounts impersonating Kalyan to label themselves as fan accounts. This injunction reflects broader concerns about personality rights in digital realms, with similar cases recently involving other high-profile Indian celebrities.

