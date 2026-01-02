Left Menu

Preserving History: Bihar CM Pushes for Kumhrar Park Revival

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has emphasized the need for systematic maintenance of Kumhrar Park in Patna, a significant historical site of the Magadh Empire. He has directed officials to request the central government for better upkeep and development of the park, which attracts numerous visitors, including students and history enthusiasts.

  Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a proactive stance on Friday regarding the maintenance of Patna's historic Kumhrar Park, highlighting its connection to the ancient Magadh Empire. Emphasizing the park's historical and educational value, Kumar instructed officials to engage with the central government about improving its upkeep.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office underscored the park's significance, noting its appeal to both national and international visitors. The Chief Minister stressed the necessity of beautification and management enhancements to accommodate history enthusiasts and students from across the globe.

Kumar, during his site visit, examined the preserved Mauryan-era remains and the informative displays on the Bulandibagh and Kumhrar excavations. He also visited the Patliputra Gallery, which showcases the rich cultural heritage and architectural influence of early Mauryan civilization.

Latest News

