Supreme Court Clarifies: Financial Dominance Not Cruelty

The Supreme Court has ruled that financial dominance by a husband over his estranged wife does not constitute an act of cruelty. This ruling came as the court quashed a criminal case lodged against an estranged husband accused of cruelty and dowry harassment.

The judgment, delivered by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, highlighted that criminal litigation should not serve as a means to settle personal vendettas. The court overturned a Telangana High Court verdict that had refused to dismiss the FIR against the husband.

Justice Nagarathna emphasized that the mere financial dominance of a husband does not amount to cruelty in the absence of substantial mental or physical harm. The court urged careful scrutiny of matrimonial allegations to prevent miscarriage of justice and emphasized that such disputes often reflect typical marital tensions.