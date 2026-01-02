Customs Crackdown at IGI: Major Cocaine Haul Busted
Two men from Gujarat were arrested at Delhi's IGI Airport for smuggling over 2 kilograms of cocaine valued at Rs 21 crore. Customs officials discovered the narcotics inside black polythene packets within trolley bags. Both suspects had arrived from Bangkok on separate flights and were apprehended upon landing.
In a major drug bust at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, two men were arrested for attempting to smuggle cocaine worth nearly Rs 21 crore into the country, the customs department confirmed on Friday.
The suspects, both Gujarat natives, landed in Delhi from Bangkok on December 31, each arriving on different flights. During routine checks, customs officers discovered suspicious black polythene packets hidden inside two black-coloured trolley bags.
Tests revealed the substance to be cocaine, with the seized quantity weighing in at 2,095.5 grams. The contraband, estimated to be worth Rs 20.95 crore internationally, led to the immediate arrest of the passengers.
