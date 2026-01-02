Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Sabarimala Gold Case Investigation

V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala, accused the state government of interference in the Sabarimala gold loss case investigation. He alleged that the CPI(M) is pressuring SIT to protect their leaders. Further allegations included horse trading in local elections and divisive communal tactics.

V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, has leveled serious accusations against the state government, claiming interference in the investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss case. He alleges that the government is attempting to insert two police officers with ties to the CPI(M) into the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case.

Satheesan disputes Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's assertion that the government has not meddled in the investigation, suggesting instead that pressure is being applied to shield CPI(M) leaders. Three party figures are already incarcerated in connection to the case, with more likely to follow. Satheesan criticized the chief minister's attempt to diverge attention by highlighting unrelated photo associations with Congress leaders.

The controversy extends beyond the investigation, with allegations of horse trading in the Wadakkanchery block panchayat elections. A voice clip suggesting a financial offer to a UDF rebel by the CPI(M) has surfaced, further fueling political tensions. In a related communal debate, Satheesan accused SNDP Yogam's Vellappally Natesan of acting under the chief minister's influence, stoking division akin to BJP tactics.

