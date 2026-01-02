Left Menu

Empowering Tribal Youth: Four-Wheeler Technician Training Launched

The Palghar district administration has launched a four-wheeler technician training program as part of the Vadhavan Port Skilling initiative to empower the local tribal community. The program aims to transform tribal youth into skilled professionals, aligning with the economic growth anticipated from the Vadhavan Port project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:40 IST
The Palghar district administration has introduced a specialized four-wheeler service technician training initiative aimed at empowering the local tribal community. This initiative is part of the Vadhavan Port Skilling (VPS) project to ensure community benefits from the economic growth anticipated with the upcoming Vadhavan Port development, an official announced on Friday.

The program is intended to turn local youth into skilled professionals to meet growing economic demands. Initially targeting students from tribal boys' hostels, the program has enrolled 76 students for comprehensive practical training. Currently, 40 of these students hail from the Tribal Boys' Hostel in Vadkun and 36 from the Tribal Boys' Hostel in Agar.

The curriculum offers comprehensive training in automotive maintenance, expected to address the rising need for skilled technicians in Palghar's transport and logistics sectors. Successful participants will receive Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) licenses. Future phases will expand to include specialized training for industrial and port crane operators, designed to meet the operational needs of Vadhavan Port. Vishal Khatri, Assistant District Collector and Project Officer, urged local youth to take full advantage of this opportunity.

