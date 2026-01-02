Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy: A Historical Showdown

The Delhi Assembly's Business Advisory Committee has passed a resolution on the debated 'Phansi Ghar', purportedly a British-era execution chamber, now dubbed a tiffin room. The controversy, fueled by AAP and BJP disagreements, will be presented in the Winter Session starting January 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Business Advisory Committee of the Delhi Assembly adopted a resolution concerning the disputed 'Phansi Ghar', which will be tabled before the House in the upcoming Winter Session beginning January 5. This controversy has sparked a historical debate between the AAP and BJP on the space's true purpose.

Sources revealed that the Committee of Privileges previously examined the issue, calling on key figures such as former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others to provide testimony. However, these individuals did not attend the inquiry, prompting the Business Advisory Committee to further escalate the matter for House consideration.

The 'Phansi Ghar' debate centers on whether a renovated section of the Assembly is a British-era execution chamber, as the AAP claims, or merely a tiffin room, as the BJP insists. This dispute will be addressed in the Assembly amid heightened political tensions between these parties.

