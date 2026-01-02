US Lawmakers Advocate for Fair Trial for Indian Activist Umar Khalid

A coalition of American lawmakers has addressed a letter to the Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, advocating for a fair and prompt trial for activist Umar Khalid. The communication emphasizes adherence to international legal standards. Khalid has been held under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in connection to the February 2020 Delhi riots.

Representatives Jim McGovern and Jamie Raskin, among others, expressed alarm over the extensive pre-trial detention faced by Khalid and others accused in the Delhi violence case. New York City's Mayor Zohran Mamdani has also shown solidarity with Khalid, sharing reflections on ''bitterness'' during this period.

The letter further underscores the shared democratic principles between the US and India and insists on protecting human rights and the rule of law. It asks for transparency and alignment in judicial processes per international norms, highlighting possible contravention of fair trial rights as underscored by global human rights entities.