Left Menu

Powerful Quake Shakes Mexico During Presidential Briefing

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southern and central Mexico, interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum's press briefing. The epicenter was near San Marcos, Guerrero, close to Acapulco. No damages or casualties were reported immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:54 IST
Powerful Quake Shakes Mexico During Presidential Briefing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, a significant earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 jolted southern and central Mexico. The seismic event interrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum's inaugural press briefing of the year.

The epicenter was identified near San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, close to the popular Pacific coast resort city of Acapulco, according to reports from the national seismological agency.

Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the tremor.

TRENDING

1
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India
2
Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

 India
3
Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

 Global
4
Blackbuck Tragedy: Poacher Nabbed in Odisha's Ganjam District

Blackbuck Tragedy: Poacher Nabbed in Odisha's Ganjam District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026