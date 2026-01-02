Powerful Quake Shakes Mexico During Presidential Briefing
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:54 IST
On Friday, a significant earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 jolted southern and central Mexico. The seismic event interrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum's inaugural press briefing of the year.
The epicenter was identified near San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, close to the popular Pacific coast resort city of Acapulco, according to reports from the national seismological agency.
Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the tremor.