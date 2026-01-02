BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor for Commenting on India's Judicial Matter

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, labeling his comments on jailed activist Umar Khalid as interference in India's internal affairs.

Gaurav Bhatia, the BJP national spokesperson, questioned Mamdani's authority to comment on India's matters and asserted that India's sovereignty is not to be challenged. Bhatia emphasized the Indian public's complete trust in their judiciary system.

This controversy arose after Mamdani wrote a personal note to Khalid, highlighting the activist's views on 'bitterness' and commending his perspective. The note was shared by Khalid's partner, leading to a sharp reaction from the BJP.

