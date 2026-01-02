Left Menu

BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor for Commenting on India's Judicial Matter

The BJP has criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for interfering in India's internal affairs by writing a note about jailed activist Umar Khalid. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia warned against such actions, emphasizing India's unity and trust in its judiciary under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:57 IST
BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor for Commenting on India's Judicial Matter
Zohran Mamdani
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, labeling his comments on jailed activist Umar Khalid as interference in India's internal affairs.

Gaurav Bhatia, the BJP national spokesperson, questioned Mamdani's authority to comment on India's matters and asserted that India's sovereignty is not to be challenged. Bhatia emphasized the Indian public's complete trust in their judiciary system.

This controversy arose after Mamdani wrote a personal note to Khalid, highlighting the activist's views on 'bitterness' and commending his perspective. The note was shared by Khalid's partner, leading to a sharp reaction from the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India
2
Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

 India
3
Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

 Global
4
Blackbuck Tragedy: Poacher Nabbed in Odisha's Ganjam District

Blackbuck Tragedy: Poacher Nabbed in Odisha's Ganjam District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026