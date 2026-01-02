Left Menu

Governor and CM Strengthen Bonds for Arunachal's Progress

Arunachal Pradesh's CM Pema Khandu briefed Governor KT Parnaik on recent activities. They reaffirmed their commitment to work for the betterment of the state. Discussion included security reviews and development initiatives. Chief Secretary Manish Gupta also met with Parnaik, discussing urban development and hydropower projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:56 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with Governor KT Parnaik on Friday, engaging in discussions about recent activities and confirming their shared commitment to the state's peace and progress.

Governor Parnaik outlined his discussions with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and insights from a high-level security meeting at Lok Bhavan, while CM Khandu highlighted key development initiatives and district-level feedback.

Separately, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta discussed urban initiatives, hydropower project status, and security matters in eastern districts with Parnaik, emphasizing transparent development through geospatial technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

