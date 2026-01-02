JNPA Breaks Record with Impressive Cargo Growth

Left Menu

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) achieved a significant increase in container traffic in 2025, with a 12.64% rise to 7.94 million TEUs. The overall cargo throughput grew by 9.86% to 99.17 million metric tons. The port also set a record for monthly container throughput in December 2025.

Updated: 02-01-2026 20:40 IST
Premier container port JNPA has announced a significant achievement in its container traffic for 2025, reporting a 12.64% increase year-on-year to reach 7.94 million TEUs. This notable growth highlights the port's expanding capacity and efficiency.

In addition to container throughput, the overall cargo volume at JNPA soared to 99.17 million metric tons, marking a 9.86% rise from the previous year's 90.27 million metric tons. This surge indicates robust performance and operational improvements at the port.

The port authority revealed that December 2025 was a record-breaking month, with container throughput hitting an all-time high of 711,412 TEUs, surpassing the previous high recorded in August 2025. JNPA's consistent growth underscores its vital role in global trade.

