Haryana's Expressway Boom: Transforming Connectivity by 2026

Haryana minister Anil Vij announced that the Ambala-Shamli Expressway is progressing swiftly, slated for completion by December 2026. This will enhance connectivity to Delhi and Dehradun. Vij also reviewed other projects like the Ambala-Mohali Expressway and Ambala Ring Road to improve regional transportation infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, Haryana's Transport Minister Anil Vij confirmed that the Ambala-Shamli Expressway is being constructed at a remarkable pace, with a completion target set for December 2026. This expressway aims to significantly boost connectivity to key regions, including the Delhi-Dehradun corridor.

Additionally, Minister Vij highlighted the swift progress of the Ambala-Mohali Expressway, forecasting it as a critical development for easing transportation between Chandigarh and Mohali. These infrastructure advancements are anticipated to substantially improve regional travel efficiency.

Furthermore, Vij urged NHAI officials to accelerate various highway projects within Ambala, including the Ambala Ring Road, which is also expected to be completed by the end of 2026. These projects are integral to alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing overall safety across district roadways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

