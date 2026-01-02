Honest Bus Driver's Heroic Act Returns Lost Treasure

An incident of remarkable integrity unfolded in Amroha district when a bus driver recovered and returned a lost bag containing a significant sum of cash and valuables. The incident occurred during a routine trip by the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

Trouble arose as passengers were being transferred due to a technical issue with the bus traveling from Delhi to Noorpur. Amid the chaos, a passenger, Anmol Tyagi, inadvertently left behind his bag.

Driver Tasleem Ahmed discovered the bag during an inspection. Following procedures, he verified the bag's contents and took the initiative to contact Tyagi. He personally ensured its safe return, insisting on verifying ownership through bus tickets. This act left a mark of honesty in a routine public transport operation.

