Merck Foundation Hosts 12th Africa Asia Luminary, Expands Programs With First Ladies

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, concluded the 12th Edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary in partnership with the Government of The Gambia. The high-level conference—co-chaired by H.E. Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, First Lady of The Gambia, and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation—brought together First Ladies, ministers, researchers and partners from across Africa and Asia.

Among the Guests of Honor and keynote speakers were the First Lady of São Tomé and Príncipe, H.E. Mrs. Maria de Fatima Vila Nova, and the First Ladies of Burundi, Central Africa, Liberia, Nigeria and Senegal, reflecting a united commitment to building healthcare capacity and addressing social challenges.

Strengthening Healthcare Capacity Across Africa & Asia

Dr. Rasha Kelej highlighted ongoing collaborations, announcing the enrolment of doctors from São Tomé and Príncipe in specialisations such as Oncology and Diabetes Care. Since 2012, Merck Foundation has provided:

2500+ medical scholarships

Across 52 countries

Covering 44 critical and underserved specialities

These include oncology, fertility, endocrinology, respiratory care, cardiovascular health and more—transforming the patient-care landscape across the Global South.

Education & Social Awareness Initiatives Strengthened

The First Lady of São Tomé and Príncipe praised the impact of the “Educating Linda and Lindo” programme, which offers:

Annual scholarships for 40 high-performing but underprivileged boys and girls

Support until completion of school education

She also announced that Merck Foundation’s animation films—produced in Portuguese—will soon be broadcast on national television to spread awareness about infertility stigma, girl education, diabetes, hypertension, and other social issues.

Merck Foundation’s awareness resources include:

9 children’s storybooks in English, French, Portuguese and Swahili

6 awareness animation films in five languages

30+ songs by African artists addressing key social and health issues

Pan-African TV program “Our Africa by Merck Foundation”, promoting “Fashion & Art with Purpose”

Empowering Media, Creators and Youth

Merck Foundation continues its strong outreach to media and creatives:

3700+ media professionals trained from 35+ countries

8 annual awards for journalists, musicians, filmmakers, fashion designers and students

Online Health Media Training sessions conducted with São Tomé & Príncipe to strengthen factual, ethical health reporting

The goal is to boost responsible storytelling on infertility stigma, gender-based violence, non-communicable diseases and girl education.

High-Level Panels & First Ladies Initiative

Day 1

Featured keynote speeches from African First Ladies

Hosted a Ministerial Panel on the Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit (MARS)

Focus areas: scientific research capacity, women in STEM, and health innovation

Day 2

Convened the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative (MFFLI) committee meeting

First Ladies shared progress reports and proposed future joint programmes

Watch the meeting video: https://apo-opa.co/493cDEh

The conference was live-streamed across Merck Foundation and Dr. Kelej’s social media platforms.

Major Long-Term Impact Statistics

Merck Foundation’s pan-African and global impact now includes:

2500+ medical scholarships

1200+ annual scholarships for underprivileged girls across 18 countries

3700+ media professionals trained

8 award categories for creators and communicators

30+ advocacy songs

9 children’s books, 6 animation films

15 social media channels with 8.5+ million followers

A Growing Partnership With São Tomé and Príncipe

The partnership includes:

Two editions of Online Health Media Training

Storybooks launched in Portuguese

Joint social-awareness campaigns

Scholarships for doctors

Broadcast of educational animations on national TV

The First Lady emphasised her belief that these resources will “benefit people and inspire a healthier, more informed society.”

The 12th Africa Asia Luminary demonstrates Merck Foundation’s expanding role in healthcare transformation, social reform, gender equality, STEM empowerment, and cultural leadership across Africa and Asia—working hand-in-hand with national governments, First Ladies, and community partners.