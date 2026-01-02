Left Menu

India's Strategic Push for Critical Mineral Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of India's acquisition of critical mineral assets overseas. Securing these minerals is vital for sectors like electric mobility and renewable energy. The government also evaluated a Rs 1,500-crore incentive scheme to boost recycling capacity under the National Critical Mineral Mission.

Amid increasing global competition for essential resources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assessed India's progress in acquiring critical mineral assets abroad on Friday, signaling a strategic move towards securing long-term economic and strategic interests.

The acquisition of overseas assets is pivotal for ensuring stable supply chains for minerals crucial in modern industries like electric mobility and defense, which aligns with national objectives to reduce import dependence and support the 'Make in India' initiative.

Prime Minister Modi also evaluated the performance of a Rs 1,500-crore incentive scheme to promote recycling. This initiative aims to establish 270 kilotonnes of recycling capacity annually, enhancing India's critical mineral production, driving investments, and generating employment opportunities across the nation.

