Radio Sangam: Bridging Communities at the Line of Control

In a significant step towards enhancing communication in border areas, 'Radio Sangam,' the first community radio station along the Line of Control, has been inaugurated in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. Strategically located in Keri village, just one kilometre from the LoC, the station is a collaboration between the Indian Army, civil administration, and local communities.

Officials highlight the station's dual mission: to counter misinformation and propaganda from across the border, and to provide a credible platform for sharing accurate information and addressing local issues. Its broadcasts reach communities on both sides of the LoC, serving as a vital link in promoting social awareness and public participation.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, who officiated the inauguration, emphasized the station's role in amplifying local voices and strengthening ties between the administration and border residents. This initiative represents a commitment to countering cross-border propaganda while fostering community cohesion and participation.