Air India Pilot Fails Alcohol Test Sparks Transport Canada Probe

Transport Canada has asked Air India to investigate a pilot found under the influence before a flight from Vancouver. The pilot was removed after failing a breathalyser, leading to a last-minute flight delay. Air India faces scrutiny over safety lapses and potential enforcement actions by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 11:26 IST
Transport Canada has called on Air India to scrutinize an incident involving a pilot who was removed from service after failing two breathalyser tests at Vancouver International Airport. Sources indicate the tests demonstrated the pilot, scheduled to fly from Vancouver to Delhi, was unfit for duty, sparking immediate concern.

Following the December 23 event, Air India stated the flight endured a brief delay, with an alternate pilot assuming control. The airline acknowledged the Canadian authorities' focus on the pilot's condition without disclosing detailed information, assuring adherence to their zero-tolerance policy toward rule violations.

Highlighting ongoing safety concerns, India's aviation regulator recently issued warnings to four Air India pilots for alleged regulatory infractions. Proposed measures include stricter alcohol testing protocols, with potential penalties for violations, as international scrutiny on Air India intensifies.

