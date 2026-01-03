Left Menu

First Full Freight Rake Loaded in Meghalaya Marks New Milestone

Meghalaya's Mendipathar station handled its first full freight rake loading, marking a significant milestone in freight logistics for the region. The operation involved 42 wagons carrying coal to Jalalgarh, highlighting the station's capability to support large-scale freight movement and boosting economic activities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mendipathar station in Meghalaya has achieved a significant milestone by completing its first full freight rake loading, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced on Saturday.

The station, which is the only railway head in the state, loaded 42 wagons with coal destined for Jalalgarh in a pivotal operation conducted last week, according to an NFR release.

This development positions Mendipathar as a key player in freight logistics, having already handled 29 mini rakes and six full rakes since its first unloading operation on February 4 last year, amounting to 20.5 full rakes according to railway officials.

