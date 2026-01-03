Left Menu

Flights Resume Amid Political Turmoil in Yemen

Flights at Yemen's Aden international airport are set to resume on Sunday after a two-day suspension caused by political turmoil. The disruption resulted from a dispute over flight restrictions to the UAE, with blame traded between Yemen's government and the Southern Transitional Council.

Flights at Yemen's Aden international airport are scheduled to resume on Sunday after operations were halted for two days amid political unrest.

The suspension came as a result of a dispute over flight restrictions to the United Arab Emirates, leading to tension between the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), backed by the UAE, and Yemen's Saudi-backed government.

Officials from Yemen's national airline confirmed the resumption, signaling a temporary resolution in the ongoing political conflict that affected air travel in the region.

