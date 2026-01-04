Left Menu

Airlines Grounded as U.S. Captures Venezuela's Maduro

Major U.S. airlines canceled flights due to a military operation in Venezuela capturing President Maduro. The FAA closed airspace in the Caribbean citing safety risks, affecting airlines like American Airlines, Delta, Spirit, and JetBlue. Air Canada operations remain normal, monitoring developments closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 02:17 IST
Airlines Grounded as U.S. Captures Venezuela's Maduro
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major U.S. airlines found themselves canceling flights on Saturday following a military operation in Venezuela that captured President Nicolas Maduro. In compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) airspace closures across the Caribbean, carriers such as American Airlines, Delta, Spirit Airlines, and JetBlue Airways made schedule adjustments.

The FAA took decisive action to shut down airspace citing 'safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing military activity,' as reported in a notice to airmen. Meanwhile, the agency opted for silence beyond this initial advisory, leaving the public without further details regarding the decision.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy communicated via X that these airspace restrictions would lift 'when appropriate.' Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways and other impacted airlines waived change fees and fare differences for travelers affected by the situation, with provisions extending into early January 2026. Air Canada, unaffected so far, continues normal operations under guidance from Transport Canada, promising timely updates if circumstances change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela

Trump's Bold Move: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela

 Global
2
Global Health Alert: Rising Threats from Contaminated Water, Measles, and Screwworm

Global Health Alert: Rising Threats from Contaminated Water, Measles, and Sc...

 Global
3
Cuban Leader Slams US Over Venezuela Incident

Cuban Leader Slams US Over Venezuela Incident

 Global
4
Venezuelan Crisis: US Forces Capture Maduro Amidst Turmoil

Venezuelan Crisis: US Forces Capture Maduro Amidst Turmoil

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026