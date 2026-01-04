Airlines Grounded as U.S. Captures Venezuela's Maduro

Major U.S. airlines found themselves canceling flights on Saturday following a military operation in Venezuela that captured President Nicolas Maduro. In compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) airspace closures across the Caribbean, carriers such as American Airlines, Delta, Spirit Airlines, and JetBlue Airways made schedule adjustments.

The FAA took decisive action to shut down airspace citing 'safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing military activity,' as reported in a notice to airmen. Meanwhile, the agency opted for silence beyond this initial advisory, leaving the public without further details regarding the decision.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy communicated via X that these airspace restrictions would lift 'when appropriate.' Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways and other impacted airlines waived change fees and fare differences for travelers affected by the situation, with provisions extending into early January 2026. Air Canada, unaffected so far, continues normal operations under guidance from Transport Canada, promising timely updates if circumstances change.

(With inputs from agencies.)